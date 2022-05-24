Share with friends

Claude C. (Bubba) Knight, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1939 to the late Claude Carter Knight, Sr. and Corrine Studstill Knight. Mr. Knight attended Valdosta Public Schools, Georgia Military College, and Georgia Southern College. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Knight was a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, and a life member of the Elks Club.

Mr. Knight retired with his wife to the coastal Georgia area in 2001 and recently returned to Valdosta, Georgia, his hometown about 2 years ago. During his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and entertaining family and friends.

Mr. Knight is survived by his wife Margaret, of 48 years, and their son Claude C. Knight, III (Rip), his wife Anne, and two grandchildren, Drew and Alex of Fort Collins, Colorado. Mr. Knight is also survived by his sister Carolyn Sprague and her husband Bill, of Hilton Head, SC and sister Sue Mumma of Denver, Colorado, along with numerous nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Charlotte Waters, sister-in-law Nora Waters, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jenny and Curt Lacy, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Trina Waters. The family would also like to thank these close family members whom acted as caregivers for Claude Knight, sisters-in-law, Nina Waters and Jenny Waters. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Carroll Waters.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Reverend David Tart officiating. There will be a reception for family and friends following the service at Park Place, 108 W. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Donate or 1-800-227-2345 and all donations are tax deductible. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home