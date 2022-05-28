Share with friends

Caroline Harris 79, of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the South Georgia Medical Center under the kind, gentle care of Palliative Services. Born in Berea, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary Jennings. She subsequently married the late Ray Harris of High Point, North Carolina who was the love of her life.

The beautiful, loving Caroline earned a Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Kentucky, and it was while working as a teacher in Cocoa Beach, Florida that she was introduced to her husband Ray. They quickly fell in love, married, and they had so much fun enjoying the beach, live music, and fresh seafood in Florida.

They always knew that they wanted to start a family and it was when Caroline was pregnant with her first child and daughter Beth that they moved to Valdosta. They opened Big B Drycleaners under the guidance of the Caroline’s father Gilbert. Caroline and Ray both worked very hard to build the successful business; they became an integral part of the Valdosta community and revitalization of the downtown. It was after being blessed with their second child and son Brian that they decided to remain and raise their family in Valdosta.

Caroline and her family were devoted members of the Park Avenue Methodist church where Caroline taught Sunday School. In addition to loving, teaching and advocating for children, she also had a great love for nature, animals, and gardening. Caroline remained steadfast in feeding the small birds who frequented the beautiful yards of her homes throughout her life in Valdosta.

In addition to being social and fun, Caroline deeply loved all the dear friends that she made. She was an active member of the Junior Service League, Cabaret Club, Valdosta Country Club and enjoyed many friendly games of Bridge with her Bridge Club. She celebrated 52 years of marriage to Ray who was also her best friend. She took pride in being a dedicated, doting mother to Beth and Brian, and she held great love and admiration for her beautiful, talented, and loving sister Gail.

Surviving are daughter, Beth Harris and son, Brian Harris, both of Los Angeles; sister, Gail Jennings Mosely of Winter Park, Florida; and her cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Langdale Place and exceptional ICU and Palliative nurses at South Georgia Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue UMC, 100 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital / Gift Planning 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942. https://www.stjude.org/ Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.