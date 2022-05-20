Share with friends

Betty Jackson Webb, 91, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Langdale Hospice House. Born in Jacksonville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Glynn Jackson and the late Thomas Hardy Jackson. Betty graduated from Valdosta State College and subsequently married the late M.P. “Buddy” Webb Jr. in February of 1953. Betty and Buddy celebrated 68 years of blissful marriage in 2021. Betty operated a home-based kindergarten, affectionately known as “Betty Webb’s Kindergarten,” for 25 years. On several occasions, a new mother in Valdosta would call Betty from her hospital room to place her newborn child on Betty’s waiting list. When Betty retired from teaching, she immediately embarked on a new career as a successful business owner. She opened and operated a lovely home accessory and gift shop, Betty Webb Ltd., for 30 years. Her shop originally began as one small room in the back of Buddy’s office building on North Patterson Street. However, Betty continuously expanded her shop by knocking out wall after wall. By the time she retired, her shop occupied almost the entire building. Just as Buddy always jokingly predicted, his office became the small room in the front of Betty’s shop! Betty was extremely devoted to her Christian faith. Both Betty and Buddy were charter members of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where they were active members for over 65 years. Betty was also known for her beautiful singing voice. She was a cherished member of Park Avenue’s church choir where she was often heard singing lovely solos. Betty also frequently gifted her voice at special events such as funerals and weddings.

Surviving are daughter, Glyn Weakley Teague (Barry) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Martha Webb McNeely of Spartanburg, SC; son, Morris Payne “Mark” Webb, III (Molly) of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren, Michael McNeely, Caroline McNeely, Payne Webb, and McCoy Webb. Also surviving are two of Betty’s ten siblings, Martha Andrews of Jacksonville, FL and JoAnne Preston of Greensboro, NC.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Langdale Place and the Langdale Hospice House. In addition, the family would like to thank neighbor and friend, Mike Harpe, for his love and support to Betty and Buddy over the years.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue UMC, 100 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta 31602. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.