Leslie Lee Williams, 94, of Valdosta, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1927, in Boston, Georgia to the late Ralph Lee and Oma Nella Lucas Williams. A 1944 graduate of Boston High School in Boston, Georgia, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. Mr. Williams served in the European Theatre as a radio operator.



He graduated from Emory Junior College from the Valdosta Campus and was also a 1949 graduate of the Georgia/Florida Commercial College in Valdosta with a certificate in accounting. Leslie married Voncile Wright on September 25, 1949, and fathered one son, Randall Lee Williams. Sears, Roebuck, and Company employed him for 40 years, as a traveling store auditor. He retired in 1989.

Mr. Williams was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was an ordained deacon. He became a charter member of Crossroads Baptist Church when Lee Street Baptist and Azalea City Baptist merged, and a new church was created.

Leslie was a man of few words. He believed the Lord gave us one mouth and two ears; thus, we should listen twice as much as we speak.

His hobbies included enjoying his family, following the stock market and as a young man, hunting and fishing. He was an avid reader. One of his favorite scriptures is Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.”

Survivors are his wife of 72 years, Voncile Wright Williams, his son and daughter-in-law, Randy, and Kim Williams of Valdosta; grandsons, Randall Lee Williams, Jr. (Stephanie), Kyle Justin Williams (Lacey); great grandsons, Randall Lee Williams, III, Ronald Patrick Williams, Ryan Justin Williams, Conner Jeffrey Williams, Brooks Michael Williams; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Norphlet R. Williams, and John Lucas Williams.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Pavilion. Reverend Jeff Ford will officiate. An urn interment will follow at Riverview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church or a favorite charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.