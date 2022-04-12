Share with friends

Dana Anthony (Tony) Davis of Brooks County, 72, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born in Valdosta on March 29, 1950, to Margaret Greene Davis and the late Lonnie Eugene Davis. Tony was a 1969 graduate of Valdosta High School, where he played football for the VHS Wildcats and was a graduate of Valdosta Technical College. He retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections and was a veteran of the National Guard. He was also the owner of Oak Treasures Furniture Store on Bemiss Road in Valdosta. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church for over 50 years and currently attending Philadelphia Baptist Church. Tony was a former mayor and city manager of Remerton for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and tending to his fruit trees. His favorite past-times were eating at local restaurants with his men’s club, collecting coins, classic cars and trucks, and tractors. Most of all, he loved his four grandchildren and his family.



Tony is survived by his wife, Dora Davis, of Brooks County; daughters and sons-in-law, Dana Ann Davis Cook and Tommy Cook, Melisa Dawn Davis Evans and Brent Evans, all of Valdosta; grandchildren, Thomas Cook III and his spouse Kirbi Cook, Danielle Cook, Ashlynn Evans, and Braxton Evans; his mother Margaret Greene Davis of Valdosta; his brother, Steve Davis of Valdosta; his sister, Deborah Griffis, of Valdosta; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Eugene Davis, his maternal grandparents, Harris and Annie Mae Greene, and brother-in-law, Tommy Griffis.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Klay Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home