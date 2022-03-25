Share with friends

Robert John Gunn of Valdosta took his final flight west on March 23, 2022. He passed at Langdale Hospice House surrounded by his loving family and friends.

John was born September 27, 1948 in Fukuoka, Kyushu, Japan to Robert Bruce Gunn and Jessie Hunter Gunn. Being born into a military family meant that John was raised in many places, but eventually called Phoenix, Arizona home.



John graduated from Arizona State University in 1970 and went on to be commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. In 1971, John graduated from USAF pilot training. He went on to serve his country in the skies for over 20 years, flying the T-38 Talon, AT-28 Trojan, F-4 Phantom II, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. In 1990, John retired from the USAF as a Lieutenant Colonel with over 3,000 flight hours. He then began a second career flying DC-8, B-757, and B-767 aircraft for United Parcel Service which took him all around the world. In 2013, John retired from the skies giving him more time with his family.

John was a very talented golfer and enjoyed playing for most of his life. Known to his fellow Air Force aviators as “Gunner,” he served as President of the 613th tactical fighter squadron Association, making sure that his fellow “Squids” were able to reunite often and relive some of their greatest moments together. Recently he was invited to speak to the 6th Special Operations Squadron to share his experiences during the Vietnam War in hopes of helping them further their mission. He formed a friendship with many of the pilots in the program, two aviators, in particular, who visited often. John was also a member of Forrest Park Church of Christ here in Valdosta.

John was a loving husband, father, and “Poppy.” He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vicki Scaggs Gunn of Valdosta; his daughter, Caroline Stephens (Shane) of Valdosta; and his son, Philip Gunn (Jennifer) of St. Simons Island. He was “Poppy” to Sawyer Stephens, Hayden Gunn, Myla Gunn, and Millie Gunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jessie Gunn, and his brother, William Gunn.

John’s life was a distinguished and decorated one. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong presence, his service to our country, and his legacy that will live on. Nevermore, but always.

A service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Forrest Park Church of Christ beginning at 11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.