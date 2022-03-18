Share with friends

Mrs. Patricia Dixon Girardin, 72 of Valdosta, passed away on March 16, 2022 in Atlanta, GA after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Waycross, GA on February 5, 1950. She and her family moved to Blackshear, GA in 1961. In 1988 she opened Patti Girardin Interiors in Valdosta. Pioneers in downtown living and in the revitalization of downtown Valdosta, she and her husband Emil were the first residents in the commercial district when they renovated The Converse Building. Patti also served as Chairman of the Arts Center and was instrumental in establishing “The Annette Turner Center” in the former First State Bank building. She enjoyed traveling the world, painting, fishing and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Girardin was the oldest child of the late Marion Lee Dixon and Leona Watkins Dixon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Girardin was preceded in death by two brothers Marion Steven Dixon and Jerry Watkins Dixon and a nephew Steven Chadwick Dixon.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, L. Emil Girardin of Valdosta, her sons Christopher Paxton Morris of Atlanta and Dr. Jason Elliott Morris and his wife Patricia of Johns Creek, L. Emil Girardin, Jr. and his wife Marci of Douglasville, GA and Kameron Girardin Zahniser of Warner Robins, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jack Morris, Julia Morris, Emil Girardin, III, Oscar, Zoe and Grover Girardin, and Kallie Zahniser. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Sheila Revell and her husband Harry Revell of Augusta, Terry C. Dixon and Judy Phillips of St Simons Island, and Jane Silman and her husband Dr. Max Silman of Blackshear, a sister in law Judy Dixon of St Simons Island, Ga, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Girardin will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. John Chick will officiate. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 10 am until service time Friday morning. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Christian Church. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home