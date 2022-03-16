Share with friends

Lyn A. Williams, 54, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, FL. She was born in Quitman, GA, on December 9, 1967 to the late William Earl Copeland and Kathryn Elaine Futch Hodges Copeland. Mrs. Williams grew up in Hahira and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1985. Soon after high school she went to work at Walmart and became an assistant manager. She met Jesse Williams while working there and they were married on January 30, 1993, in Valdosta. They were married for 29 years. She then started working as a teller at Citizens Community Bank and worked there for 15 years, before she left and worked a few years at the Morven Police Department. She loved her family and was the glue that held them together. She also loved vacationing with family in the mountains.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband Jesse Williams, Sr., of Valdosta; daughter, Cheryl Conners, of Hahira; son, Dillon Williams, of Valdosta; daughter, Denise Ledford, of Dalton, GA; son, Jesse Williams, Jr., of Dalton, GA; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Beth Copeland, of Sneads, FL; her brother, Max Copeland, of Hahira; and grandchildren, Summer Conners, Karsyn Conners, Allie Conners, Jesse James Ledford, and Haylee Silvalia; and several nieces and nephews that she was very close to. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn Elaine Hodges, father William Earl Copeland, and grandson Billy Ledford.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Peter Moseley and Dr. Mickey Wisehart. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home