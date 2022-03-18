Share with friends

Gabe S. Saliba, Jr., 83, of Longwood, FL passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, FL. He was born in Valdosta on September 17, 1938 to the late Gabe S. Saliba, Sr. and Amy Saliba. Mr. Saliba was retired from the United States Air Force, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Saliba is survived by his children, Mark Saliba of Eustis, FL, Todd Saliba of Longwood, FL, Lynn Crain (Bill) of Buford, GA, Craig Saliba (Suzanne) of Lawrenceville, GA and Mary Jo Waite (Joel) of Longwood, FL, grandchildren, Brooke, Nicole, Jarett, Julieanne, Katie, Thomas, Justin, Tyler and Austin as well as one great grandchild, Tanner, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Wayne Alexander of Valdosta. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Helen George Saliba, sisters and brothers in law, Juliette Hayes, Dora and Byron Vinson, Pearl and Relma Beason and Joan and Kenneth Burnette.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at eleven a. m. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Brian LaBurt officiating. A rosary will be said at ten a. m. and visitation will follow until service time. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery with military honors.

