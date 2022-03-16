Share with friends

Beryl Gedelle King Hall, 90, of Valdosta passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born in Remerton, GA on May 20, 1931 to the late William Jasper and Irene Yarbrough. She enjoyed going to church and taught Sunday School at Morven Methodist Church. She loved to play piano and listen to gospel music. Gedelle loved her family and her dog “Sport” very much.

She is survived by her son, Ernie (Vicky) King, of Lake Park, GA; her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Phillips, of Clyattville, GA; her grandchildren, Jackson King, of Valdosta, GA, Taylor (Alison) King, of Valdosta, GA, and Christy (Paul) Hatcher, of Lake Park, GA; her great grandchildren, Eliza Jane King, of Valdosta, GA, Paul Bennett Hatcher, of Lake Park, GA, and Carson Hatcher, of Lake Park, GA; and her special niece, Cheryl Siegel, of Dasher, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, E.J. King, her second husband, Lanis Hall, her son, Jerry King, her grandson, Blaine Coursey, her stepson, Richard King and her brother, J.W. Yarbrough.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Brother Keith Grimes and Pastor Debra Cone officiating. A visitation will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 4-6 P.M. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.