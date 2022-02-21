Share with friends











Virginia Eunice, 69, of Nashville, died on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House. Born in Valdosta on February 18, 1953, Virginia was the daughter of the late Lonnie D. Terry and Correna White Terry. She was a loving homemaker. Virginia enjoyed dining out, playing games on her phone, and reading books. She was open and honest with all she met, loved her family and especially her grandchildren

Survivors are her daughters, Tammy and Ashton Roberts of Nashville, Linda Hall of Cumming and Pete Hall of Willacoochee; son, Robert Eunice of Cumming, grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Smith of Ray City, Janice Hall, Brandon Stone of Willacoochee; great grandchildren, Preston Roberts of Lakeland, Colby Smith, Emilee Smith of Ray City, Alanna Roberts of Lakeland; brothers, Troy Terry of Valdosta, Howard and Wanda Terry of Troupville, Ed and Jean Terry of Madison, Florida, sister, Pauline and John Lucas of Shelton, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lewis Daniel Lewis, Jr., brothers, Bobby Terry, Bennie Terry, and Walter Robert Harrelson.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Eunice.