Marilyn Ellis Miller

May 12,1945 – February 15,2022

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the husband of Marilyn Miller announces her passing on February 15, 2022. Marilyn was born in Rochester, New York to Fred and Marion Ellis. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Janet Ellis. Marilyn is survived by Lamonte “Monty” Miller, her husband of fifty-four years.

Marilyn is a graduate of Syracuse University where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in 1967. She returned to Syracuse University in 1970 and obtained a Master’s Degree in Library Science to pursue a career in library administration that she had always wanted.

In her professional career Marilyn spent thirty-five years in library management primarily in institutions of higher learning. She began her career at Christopher Newport College in Newport News, Virginia. Other schools included East Carolina University, where she served as assistant library director. At Gwinnett College she served as director and was responsible for establishing the library in the initial building of the new campus. Marilyn retired as library director of South Georgia State College in Douglas, Georgia.

Marilyn had many interests and hobbies. Two of the most significant were basket making and knitting. She was a founding member of the National Basketry Organization and a member of the Georgia Basketry Association. At various conferences and exhibitions, she won numerous ribbons for her creative designs. Marilyn was honored to be the Artist In Residence one year at the Georgia State Fair, where she demonstrated various basket weaving techniques.

In knitting Marilyn was a member of the Stitchers of Love group at Christ Episcopal Church and enjoyed making prayer squares and knitted caps for newborn infants. She also knitted shawls and other items which she frequently donated to the church to raise money for various activities through auctions.

Marilyn was a strong supporter of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, Peach State Summer Theatre and the VSU Department of Music. She was a member of the Symphony Guild and for several years coordinated the students arrival for the youth concerts. Marilyn believed it was important to participate in the activities of the arts and she enjoyed attending the student recitals and following their progress over the years.

There will be a memorial service and inurnment at Christ Episcopal Church at some future date. Donations in Marilyn’s name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home