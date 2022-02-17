Share with friends











Lonnie James Mercer, 70, of Stockton, Ga passed away Friday morning February 11, 2022, at his home with his daughter at his side. He was born on August 27, 1951 in Hahira, GA to the late James and Dorothy Lavender Mercer. Lonnie was a Mason and retired Mill worker having worked for several local contractors in the Valdosta area. He was known as a hard-working man who loved his family and his friends with all his heart.



Lonnie is Survived by his Wife, Wendy Mercer of Arizona, 3 Stepdaughters and Step Grand Children of Arizona.

Daughter, Shilo (Kent) Crane of Moncks Corner, SC.

2 Granddaughters, Savannah Crane of Moncks Corner, SC. and Colbi Crane of Summerville, SC.

1 Grandson, Thai Crane of Goose Creek, SC. and Brothers Johnny Mercer of Valdosta, Donnie (Mary Lea) Mercer of Thomasville, GA. Sisters Bonnie Nix of Valdosta and Connie (Lee) Taylor of Acworth, GA. Sister In-law, Lynn Gaskins Chaney of Valdosta, Several nieces and nephews as well as special lifelong friends of the Bennett families.

Lonnie was preceded in death by the Love of his life, Wife Barbi. Father James Mercer, Mother Dorothy Trowell and Brother Larry Mercer.

Per Lonnie’s wishes, a private service will be held later.

