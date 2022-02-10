Share with friends











Jane Frederick Hearn, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on January 26, 1937, in Oxford, MS, to the late Wallace Filo Frederick and Harriet Holloway Frederick. At the age of 9 or 10 she moved with her family from Meridian, MS to Tifton, GA. She attended the University of Georgia, and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority, and she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1958. That same year, she married the love of her life, Charles “Jack” Hearn, in Tifton, GA. They then moved to College Station, Texas and lived there a few years before moving to Orlando, FL where they resided for 34 years. They moved to Valdosta in 1995. She was a member of various clubs in Orlando and Valdosta. Forestry became Jane’s passion after inheriting family timber property following the untimely death of her father in 1965. She was a loyal member and strong supporter of the Forest Landowners Association, and she held various positions in the organization over many years. Mrs. Hearn received the Forest Landowner of the Year Award in 2008, in 2014 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2020 received the Forest Landowner Foundation Champion Award. She was a longtime member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church and absolutely loved all her Sunday School friends.



Mrs. Hearn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Jackson Hearn of Valdosta; daughter, Terri (Ed) Walker, of Winter Park, FL; sons, Derick (Kimberly) Hearn, of Charlotte, NC, and Kevan Hearn, of Lake Park, GA; two grandsons, Blake Walker of Winter Park, FL, and Connor Hearn, of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service for Mrs. Hearn will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta, GA. Rev. Jimmy Towson will officiate. Burial will follow at 3pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Tifton, GA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Forest Landowners Association, 406 Bradley Street, Carrollton, GA 30117, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home