Jan Singleton Carter, affectionately known as “GranJan” by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, age 86, passed away at home Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan was the daughter of the late Doris Robinson Schultz and the late Joseph James Singleton IV. Jan had been a resident of Valdosta for the past 67 years.

Jan was active in her Valdosta community as a part of Christ Episcopal Church (past Vestry member), the Wedding Belles (a start-to-finish wedding service) for many years, the Valdosta Junior Service League (lifetime member), and the Mystery Ball Club (past president). Jan served as Director and Secretary of Robinson Improvement Company, a century old family timber company.

Jan was married to the late Walton Thomas Carter, Jr., for 68 years. She is survived by children Len and Melissa Carter of Valdosta, Trav and Judy Carter of Atlanta, Robin and Richard Coleman of Valdosta, and Joe and Paige Carter of Heber City, Utah. She is predeceased by a son, Thomas Bernard Carter. Jan is survived by grandchildren Dori Carter of Ft. Worth, Texas; Aldine and Kyle Warner of Naylor; Ben Carter of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Carter of Atlanta; Rick and Katherine Coleman of Macon; and Carter and Catherine Coleman of Valdosta. Great grandchildren include Bowen and Maddox Warner and Walt Coleman.

Services for Jan will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 North Patterson Street, Valdosta. Father David Perkins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice of South Georgia would be appreciated. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home