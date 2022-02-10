Share with friends











Ian B. Strom, 42, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.

Ian was born in 1979, at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia, the son of Robert Strom and Nancy Humphries Anderson.

Ian was a graduate of Prattville High School in Alabama. He was a master mechanic for almost eighteen years at Olde Town Garage in Winchester, Virginia. Ian was always willing to help others. He was an Eagle Scout, avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, loved him some sweet tea, loved to work on anything mechanical, appreciated older vehicle restorations and enjoyed going to the river with his friends. Ian adored being Nena’s father.

Ian married Jennifer Anne (Botschin) Strom, in 2003. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his mother, Nancy; father Robert; step mother, Reidunn and his daughter; Nena Strom of Winchester, Virginia, sister; Shanna Strom of Valdosta, Georgia, step-sister; Amy Cline (Paul) of Hernando, Mississippi, two brothers; Simon Strom (Yuri) of Mableton, Georgia and Miles Strom of Prattville, Alabama, three step-brothers; J.P. Anderson (Alfredo) of Houston, Texas; Eric Anderson (Amy) of Prattville, Alabama and Kyle Cook of Richmond, Virginia, also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and mother-in-law; Linda Baker of Winchester, VA.

Ian’s fraternal twin siblings, Heather and Trevor Strom; step mother, Betty Strom and beloved step father, John T. Anderson proceeded him in death.

A visitation will be at 1pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Carson McLane Funeral Home, 2215 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31602. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery, 1100 N. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA 31601.

Memorial donations in Ian’s name can be made to the Scouts at donations.scouting.org or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.