Share with friends

Elizabeth (Liz) Mannarino, 83, of Valdosta died at her home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 18, 1938 to the late Henry and Ethel Ruth Constable Weber and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Mrs. Mannarino was an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church. She loved her family and her dog, Odie.



Survivors include her daughters, Brenda and Bob Heisler, Darlene Ursry all of Daytona, FL, Susan Mickler of Pinetta, FL, Macey and Wade Green of Valdosta, sons, Robert and Jen Mannarino, Todd and Eileen Mannarino all South Windsor, CT, daughter, Donna Reed of Jensen Beach, FL; 20-grandchildren, 21-great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Murphy of Philadelphia, PA, Shirley and Frank Mascaro of Senoia, GA; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mannarino, a son, Joseph Mannarino, a daughter, Paula Ursry, and a sister, Franny Roberts. The family wants to express their appreciation to the staff of Langdale Hospice House and Hospice of South Georgia for their care for Mrs. Mannarino during her illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Gay officiating. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am-11am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.