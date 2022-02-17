Share with friends











Donna Marie Powell Meeks, 68, of Adel passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Pruitthealth-Ocilla. She was born on February 19, 1953 in Valdosta to the late Rastus Marion Powell and Marie Hill Powell. Mrs. Meeks is the retired owner of Speedy Bee Cleaning. She was a Baptist. Mrs. Meeks enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking cakes and making butterflies for nursing home patients. She would always salute military officers and appreciated them. Mrs. Meeks loved her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Reuben Meeks III of Adel, daughters and sons in law, Melissa and Chris Wood of Savannah, Vickie and Eric Graham of Adel, six grandchildren, Kayla Dillard (Dale), Blake Weeks (Jacey), Matthew Weeks, Breanna Graham, William Wood and Zach Graham, two great grandchildren, Baily Dillard and Brynlee Wood, two brothers and sisters in law, Danny and Faye Powell of Hilton Head, SC and David and Teresa Powell of Lake Park. Mrs. Meeks is preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at one p. m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend James Rice officiating. Entombment will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from five until seven p. m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to dementia research. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.