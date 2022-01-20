Share with friends











William Garnett Williamson, III, known as Mickey by those that knew and loved him, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at home after a short but quick battle with vascular dementia. We rejoice knowing he is smiling down on us from Heaven.



Mickey was survived by his wife Beverly Spry Williamson of 38 years; son and daughter-in-law William G Williamson IV (Bill) and Christina of Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law Ashley and CJ Mock of Valdosta; two beloved grandchildren Addison and Annabelle. He was preceded in death by his parents William G. Williamson, Jr. and Mary Harris Williamson.

Mickey, born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on September 9, 1939. He attended Virginia Military Institute and began a 40+ year career in IT and telecommunications. He loved his family and friends and helping others. He loved volunteering with the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department and the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Mickey was regularly found cheering on his two granddaughters or the Valdosta State Blazers!

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the “Blazer Scholarship Fund” with the VSU Foundation, Inc., Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31698.

The family will hold a memorial Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Kinderlou Forest Chapel (3849 Bear Lake Road, Valdosta GA) at 2 p.m. and will receive friends before the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home