Seanesee Robert Richardson, 21, of Lakeland, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center, Lanier Campus. Born in Valdosta on July 30, 2000, Seanesee is the son of William Henry and Kimberly Ann Yale Richardson. Seanesee was an Eagle Scout, Troop # 415, an accomplished chef and enjoyed fishing. As a member of the Lanier County Marching Band, he played Trumpet. He also played the guitar. Other memberships included FCCLA, Anime and Manga Club, Sons of the American Legion, and the Church of Unitarian Universalist.



Survivors are his parents, William and Kimberly Richardson of Lakeland; a brother, William Patrick Richardson of Lakeland, a sister, Crystal (Philip) Miller of Valdosta; a niece, Lilith Brocks of Valdosta; great aunt, Betty Yale of Valdosta, aunts, Debbi (Tim) Fotsch of Pearl River, Louisiana, Sharon (Archie) Mitchell of Washington State, Barbara Tucker of Lakeland; uncle, Jimmy David (Joann) Richardson of Adel; grandmother, Alma Moakley of Sparks. Seanesee was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Florence Yale and Jimmy Eugene Richardson.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Patrick Richardson will lead the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.