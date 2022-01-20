Share with friends











Laura Gallegos Burns passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home in Valdosta, GA surrounded by her family. She was born in Inglewood, CA to Oscar and Mary Gallegos on August 12, 1969. She joined the Air Force in July 1987 after graduating from Pius X. She married her husband Allan Burns in April 1989 in Philadelphia, NY and had their first child, Heather, together in 1992, followed by their second child, Tyler, in 1994. In 1993 Laura left active duty and became a reservist in order to spend more time with her family and pursue her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. In 1995 the family moved to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA. She retired from the Air Force reserves in 2009. Laura was a dedicated Spanish teacher at Clinch County High School for almost 3 years. She was an active member of her local church, Bemiss United Methodist Church and often served as a greeter and volunteer for Vacation Bible School and Trunk or Treat. In her spare time, she loved to run and train for 5k’s and actively participated in races throughout her local community. She also ran in the 2018 Currahee Challenge in Toccoa, GA. She always ran with her beloved dog, Sweetie Bell. Laura also enjoyed movies with her family, reading outside, watching ballet, and any activity that involved her family. Her greatest passions in life were for God and family.



Laura is survived by her husband Allan Burns of Valdosta; her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Evan Dixon, of Valdosta; her son, Tyler Burns of Valdosta; her mother, Mary Gallegos of Colton, CA; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nora and Raul Ramirez, of Colton, CA, Patricia and Jesus Penaloza, of La Mirada, CA. She was preceded in death by her father Oscar Gallegos.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11am at Bemiss United Methodist Church with Pastor Jerry Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.