Joan Laverne Sellers Culpepper, 84, of Lake Park, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Dora, AL on February 28, 1937 to the late Glen Travis Sellers and Margaret Head Sellers. She was an “original Coal Miners” daughter from Walker County, Alabama. She moved to Valdosta, GA with her mother and siblings in 1951. She met and married the love of her life Charlie in 1953. They were married for 68 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. She loved and befriended everyone she met. She retired as Lowndes County Transportation Department and Echols County Farm Bureau secretary. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church for many years and loved singing in the choir. She had many special friends who loved her too.

Mrs. Culpepper is survived by her husband, Charlie Culpepper from Lake Park; her son Charlie, Jr. (Angie) Culpepper, of Valdosta; her daughter Debra (Joe) Stevens, of Lake Park; her grandchildren, April Wiggins, Joan (Dave) Dugdale, both of Valdosta, Charlie, III (Anna) Culpepper, of Tallahassee, FL, Morgan (Matt) Thompson of Valdosta, and Daniel Culpepper, of Delray Beach, FL; her great grandchildren, Kyle Brooks, of Athens, GA, Brandon Brooks, Ellie Wiggins, both of Valdosta, and Owen Culpepper, of Tallahassee, FL; and a sister Ellen Lambert, of Warner Robins. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Herbert Sellers, Ralph Sellers, John Sellers, and a sister Sara Tanton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Carter Cemetery with Brother Mickey Corbett officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home