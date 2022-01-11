Share with friends











James Herbert Owens, 81, of Valdosta, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. A lifetime resident of Lowndes County, he was born on January 1, 1941 to the late Dr. Bennett Graham Owens and Elizabeth Hitch Owens. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he loved the Armed Forces. Mr. Owens was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs (Go Dawgs!) He loved electric trains and was a movie buff, particularly enjoying old sentimental movies and war movies. Mr. Owens loved the Lord and was a true prayer warrior. He was a God-fearing man, who dearly loved his family, especially his wife of 53 years, Katharine Wainer Owens. During his retirement years, he worked for Lowes.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife Katharine Wainer Owens, of Valdosta; daughters Marilois (Pablo) Campa, of Barney, GA, Elizabeth (Jody) Steedley of Homerville, GA, Dr. Katharine Owens and her husband Michael Maier, of Middletown CT; his grandchildren, Frances Faith and Amory Campa, both of Barney, GA, Laci (Brandon) Hewett, of St. Simons Island, GA, Heyward (Ben) Hancock, of Athens, GA, Lindsey Kate Steedley, of Milledgeville, GA, Micajah Steedley, of Homerville, GA, James, Willie and Alice Maier, all of Middletown, CT; four great grandchildren Pierce and Welles Hewett both of St. Simons Island, GA, Johnny and Josie Hancock both of Athens, GA. Survivors also include two brothers, Dr. Bennett Graham Owens, Jr. (Ann) of Fayetteville, NC, and Joseph H. Owens of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a younger brother Simon Wood Owens.

Graveside services for Mr. Owens will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Pastor Austin DeLoach, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home