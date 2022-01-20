Share with friends











James (Don) Donovan King, 55, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. James was born on April 14, 1966 in Buford, GA to James Walter and Martha Croll King. He loved camping, the outdoors, and his family. He also enjoyed antiquing with his loving wife of 34 years, Kimberly.



He is survived by his wife Kimberly King, of Valdosta, GA; his sons & daughters-in-law Donovan & Kaylee King, of Boston, MA, and Jacob & Bailey King, of Winchester, TN; his daughter, Rowan King, of Athens, GA; his grandson, Liam King, of Boston, MA; his mother, Martha King, of Valdosta, GA; and his sister and brother-in-law, Kara & Loren Bunte, of Valdosta, GA. He is preceded in death by his father, James Walter King.

Carson McLane Funeral Home