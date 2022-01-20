Share with friends











George Hankins Fielding, 72, of Lake Park, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home. Mr. Fielding was born on August 19, 1949 in Haylow, GA, the son of Mr. William Starling Fielding and Mrs. Dorothy Tomlinson Fielding. Mr. Fielding was married to the late Sheryl Kay Fielding for 47 years until her passing in 2019. He is survived by his son, Kristen (Ashley) Fielding, of Valdosta, and two wonderful grandsons, Will and Eli Fielding, also of Valdosta. Other survivors include a brother, Jim (Sandra) Fielding, a sister, Gwen (Mark) Turner, and many special nieces and nephews. Mr. Fielding was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Billie (Levon) Sandin, and a brother, Ethridge (Sandra) Fielding.



Mr. Fielding and his family lived in Ocala, Florida for 15 years where he enjoyed working in the timber business with Ocala Lumber Company. His family moved to Valdosta in 1985 where he continued his love of being in the woods, fishing and hunting. He also loved watching sports, catching up with family and friends, and telling a good story.

Graveside services for Mr. Fielding will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Massie officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family will be present prior to the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. for fellowship. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Fielding Family.