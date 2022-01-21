Share with friends











Ferroll Weldon McLeod, 84, of Lake Park, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Heritage House Nursing Home. Born on August 3, 1937, in Bastrop, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Ferroll Weldon McLeod, Sr., and Lovett Golden Gentry. Married 63 years to his loving wife, Mary Ann, he enjoyed working in his yard and loved the outdoors. As a young boy growing up, he loved to fish. Mr. McLeod served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a long-time member of Twin Lakes Presbyterian Church. He worked as a Systems Analyst since 1958, continuing to work until the age of 83.

Survivors are his wife, Mary Ann McLeod of Lake Park; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca (Doyle) Brooks of Beulah, Louisiana, Terri (Randy) Farmer of Sugar Hill GA; a sister, Cynthia Manion of Twin Lakes; four grandchildren, Kristin Holmes of Loganville GA, Michael Holmes of Sanford, FL, Vince (Sara Beth) McLeod, of Vestavia Hills, AL; Mary Kathryn (Jim) Wright of Ringgold GA; six great grandchildren; daughter in law, Nancy McLeod of Ringgold. Mr. McLeod was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Lou Erickson, two brothers-in-law, Eric Erickson and John Manion and his son James McLeod. Mr. McLeod’s son who passed away on January 12,2022, unexpectedly while providing care for his father in the nursing home.



Private family services are planned for a later time. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services are serving the McLeod family.