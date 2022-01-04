Share with friends











Donald Richard Miller, passed away on December 3, 2021 in Valdosta. He was born in Fargo, ND on March 5, 1929 to the late Erich and Edythe (Lovelace) Miller. He grew up in Morehead, Minnesota and graduated from Morstate High School in 1947. Mr. Miller married Doris Williams in 1950 and they later divorced 1959. From this union two sons were born Douglas and Steven. They were adopted by their stepfather Dean Magee. Mr. Miller later remarried in 1963 to Delores Johnson. He had two stepchildren Mark and Nancy. They remained married until Delores died in 2020. The two of them lived in Washington State. Mr. Miller was a very kind and compassionate person. He gave freely to people. He loved people and enjoyed talking to them. He was a very social person. He so loved getting out and being around people.



A favorite story of his was from his youth, Mr. Miller and his brother Dick worked at the National T grocery store. They were paid in cash. He was paid 10.00/week for 6 days of work. One day the checker who paid them gave them too much money and her register was short by 10.00 dollars. They saved her job because they returned the money.

Mr. Miller worked for Patterson Dental for 30 years doing sales. He also owned a Sears catalogue store for 8 years. After that he sold real estate for a few more years. But when he retired, he decided that small engine repair would keep him busy. That really didn’t pan out. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and chocolate. Steve inherited all 3 passions from him and Doug got his salesmanship ability from Dad. Mark and Nancy got his love and care.

Mr. Miller moved from Issaquah, Washington a few months prior to his death to here in Valdosta.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Delores and his brother Richard. He is survived by his sister Gayle (Allan) Carlson; son Douglas Magee; son Steven Magee (MaryAnn); stepson Mark Johnson (Jan); stepdaughter Nancy Johnson; grandchildren Janette Miller-Crandell, Kristi (Jay) Apodaca, Shane Starbuck, Marissa (Joey) Demmons, and Amanda Johnson-Veibell; great grandchildren – Trinity Apodaca, Rylee Apodaca, Audrey Demmons, Edison Demmons. Edmund Johnson-Veibell, Madeline Johnson-Veibell, Mason Starbuck, Sophia Starbuck, Addie Starbuck, Bennet Starbuck. Dillion Miller, Blain Miller, and Jimmy Crandall; and many, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lake Park Church of Christ with Mr. Marvin Greene officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane