Bobbie Ann Coody, 82, of Valdosta, died on Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home. Born in Valdosta on January 30, 1939, Bobbie was the daughter of the late Robert Louis James and Dorothy Inez McDonald James. She was a homemaker and widow of the late Floyd (Gene) Coody. She collected cookbooks and enjoyed cooking. An avid reader, she loved mysteries, listening to music, and watching movies, her favorites were westerns. Bobbie had a deep love for family and her special Dachshund. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.



Survivors are her daughter, Deborah Michelle Rebenack of Valdosta; son, Harry Lee (Julie) Mathis of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Matthew Rebenack of Jacksonville, Siobhan (Christopher) Little of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Michelle Lloyd of Tampa, Florida, Cody Mathis of Pooler, Georgia; greatgrandchildren, Logan, Rowan and Nolan Little of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Abrianna Adams of Valdosta; step sons, Greg ( Emma) Coody of Tucson, Arizona, Scott (Annalisa) Coody of Chandler, Arizona; sisters, Sandra (Keith) Barfield of Naylor, Brenda James of Valdosta, Penny Kelly of Nashville, brothers, Louis (Pat) James of Cairo, Jimmy (Suree) James, Sammy (Marie) James, Benny (Barbara) James, Danny (Pam) James all of Valdosta; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, David James, a granddaughter, Jennifer Rebenack, and a niece, Donna Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Reverend Gordon VanNamee will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.