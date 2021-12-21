Share with friends











Stanley Anthony Fillion, Jr. 72, of Valdosta, Georgia passed away December 17th, 2021. He was born November 29th, 1949, to Stanley Anthony Fillion and Betty Garrick Fillion in Columbus, Ga. Stan graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. He attended Brewton Parker College and graduated from University of Georgia in 1972. Two of his most treasured accomplishments was being the Captain of the University of Georgia Baseball Team and Playing Second Base.

Stan, Cumi, Layton and Val moved to Valdosta, GA in 1983 from Columbus where he became very active in the community and loved meeting their new treasured friends. Stan was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdosta, GA.

He was a sweet and loving husband to his high school sweetheart of 50 years Cumi Glass Fillion, as well as an amazing father to his daughters Layton Fillion and Val LaHood (Matt), and grandfather to his 4 beautiful grandchildren, Charlie (9), Milly (7), Maggie (5) and Bud LaHood (5). He loved spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren, golfing, cooking, shopping at Publix and cheering on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.



Stan is survived by his wife, Cumi Fillion, daughters Layton Fillion and Val LaHood, and son-in-law Matt LaHood, grandchildren Charlie, Milly, Maggie, and Bud LaHood; one sister-Joyce Walsh (Bill); one sister-in-law-Marilyn Hamby (Gary); five nieces and nephews: Billy Walsh (Felicia), Brad Walsh (Jennings), Sherri Buell (Greg), Michelle Garcia (John), and Kelly Crookham (Lenny); 11 great nieces and nephews.

Visitation services will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Service will be immediately following. Stan will be laid to rest in Columbus, Georgia on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, at Parkhill Cemetery at 11:00 am.