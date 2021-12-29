Share with friends











Pat Lynch, 54, of Valdosta, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, following a sudden illness. He was born in Germany to Alfred Lynch, Sr. and the late Maureen (Mo) Ann Lynch. Pat worked as a mechanic for Red Line Cycle and was of the Catholic faith. Pat loved all things mechanical, and he especially enjoyed riding his Ninja 600. Above all, He loved his family, making people laugh, and providing a helping hand to those in need. He is preceded in death by his mother, Maureen (Mo) Ann Lynch.



He is survived by his lifelong partner and love of his life, Leslie Hart of Valdosta; his daughter Kayla Pigg (Matthew) of Alaska; his grandchildren: Oliver Pigg and Spencer Pigg, both of Alaska; his father, Alfred Lynch, Sr. of Sun City, Florida; his brother Alfred Lynch Jr. (Brenda) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; his sister Anneen Bullock (Sherman) of Tampa, Florida; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

To celebrate the life of Patrick Lynch and the wonderful memories we had with him, as he would have wanted it, we are gathering together on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Knights of Columbus at 5:30pm. This is a special time for family and friends to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh together, to cry together, but mostly to remember an incredible man who made a difference in each of our lives. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Masks are mandatory while walking around and socializing. Please practice social distancing. We want to honor Pat by being careful and mindful of others.