Marilyn Willis, age 82 of Valdosta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021. She is survived by husband Mike Willis, son Tom Lovett (Darla), grandsons Thomas Lovett (Briana) and Timothy “Ty” Lovett (Stephanie), great-grandchildren Skylar Lovett (3 years) and Jackson Lovett (9 months), brother Vernon Dixon (Mary Joyce), nephews Al Dixon, Robert Dixon and Andy Dixon and step-daughter Lisa Loudon (Jimmy).

Marilyn was pre-deceased by her late husband, Tommy Lovett and parents, Albert Dixon and Mary Dixon. She attended the University of Georgia, graduated from Rollins College with a degree in education and earned Masters’ degrees in human resources and business administration from Florida Institute of Technology. Marilyn was an elementary teacher, librarian and data manager. She and Mike operated the Eustis Outdoor Shop. Marilyn was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Valdosta Senior Strutters Line Dancers, Kappa Delta Alumni Association and an avid ballroom dancer. Most of all, she was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister and devoted friend to many. Marilyn’s memorial service will be at St. James Episcopal Church in Quitman, Georgia on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. Burial will be held privately at a later date for immediate family members. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home