Marie Southall Carter, of Lake Park, GA, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was born on February 3, 1937, in Clyattville, to the late Jim and Sally Rowland Southall. She graduated from Clyattville High School in the mid 1950’s and worked for Bell South for a few years. In the late 1950’s, she met Charles Carter on a blind date, and they were married in March of 1957 at the home of Frank and Gladys Carter in Echols County. She spent the next several decades raising her children and then grandchildren, as well as assisting her husband on the farm. She was a devoted mother who would deny herself before she would deny her children. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Echols County Schools. Her favorite past times were working in her yard with her flowers, growing her garden, canning its produce, and being with her family while cooking Sunday lunch and many other gatherings.



Mrs. Carter is survived by four daughters, Rhonda Sandlin (& friend, Lee Cothron) of Echols County, Teresa Howell, of Echols County, Tonia & Wallace Browning, of Echols County, Patty & Chip Hall, of Bainbridge, GA, Edward & Dana Carter, of Echols County; her grandchildren, Allen Reid, Jason (Toshia) Reid, Lacia (Kirk) Sadler, Shane (Nikki) Howell, Blake Sandlin, Tyler (Lacey) Carter, Lynn Brown, Taylor (Cole) Davis, James (Alex) Vann, Candler Browning, Anne Marie Hall, Abbey Hall; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her sisters, Juanita Campbell, of Athens, AL, and Wionna Lanoux, of Atlanta, GA. She is preceded in death by her half brother, LeRoy Southall, of Valdosta; half sisters, Bertha Steinberg, Clifford Newcomb, Jimmie Lee Watkins; and her husband of 63 years, Charles E. Carter, Sr.

Services will be held for Mrs. Carter at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Statenville Church of God. Rev Tyler Carter and Rev. Mickey Corbett will officiate. Burial will follow at the Charles E. Carter Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Statenville Church of God on Friday evening from 6 until 8 pm. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Statenville Church of God, PO Box 193, Statenville, GA 31648. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home