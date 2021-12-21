Share with friends











Linda Joyce Barr Garrison, 73, of Valdosta, GA passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born to the late Chester Moose and Mary Hazel Hall Barr in Valdosta, GA on February 2, 1948. Linda was of the Baptist faith and loved reading and talking politics. She was a giving and sweet person with a dry sense of humor.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Keith Hendricks, of Valdosta, GA; her son and daughter-in-law, Rusty & Terrie Gillis, of Lake Park, GA; her grandchildren, Hope McCarty, of Lakeland, GA, Melissa & Brett Ratiliff, and Lance Metts, of Valdosta, GA; her great grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Delores & Billy Wetherington, of Brunswick, GA; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom & Pam Barr, of Lake Park, GA, and Bruce & Lynn Barr, of Monticello, FL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Steven Barr.

No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Tunnel to Towers at 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home