Lawrence Richard Kolb, Sr., 86, of Valdosta died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at The Orchard. He was born on July 9, 1935, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to the late Lawrence and Frances Kolb. Lawrence graduated from Perth Amboy High School, married his sweetheart Ruth Elizabeth Galusha, had a daughter and was then drafted into the United States Army. After several years in Europe, he was honorably discharged and came home to his wife and daughter. He went to work at Gulton Industries in Metuchen, New Jersey manufacturing aerospace batteries. In 1963, Lawrence and his wife had a son who they named Lawrence, Jr. In November 1975, Saft Battery Co. of France bought out Gulton Industries and moved the manufacturing plant to Valdosta, Georgia. Lawrence and his family moved to Valdosta at that time. Lawrence was a loyal employee of Saft and was employed there until his retirement. He had worked with the two battery companies for 45 years.



Lawrence (“Larry”) had a love for Ford Mustangs. He owned countless Mustangs over his lifetime and made a hobby of restoring his Mustangs to factory condition. He was one of the founders of the South Georgia Classic Car Club, an avid member and could be seen standing next to one of his Mustangs at every car show. He and his wife Ruthie traveled to Mustang meets and national Mustang shows throughout the south. He still owned a beautiful 1966 Mustang Red Convertible which he would drive on occasion with his wife or son.

Larry was a tinkerer and carpenter and was always working on his own home or in his garage building some sort of gadget. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and attending automotive swap meets.

His loving wife of almost 64 years preceded him in death by only 25 hours. His wish was to always be by her side and miraculously her death only prevented that for one day.

Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, John and Paulette Kolb of Edison, NJ, sister-in-law Mary Murk, brothers-in-law David and Daniel Galusha, his daughter, Debra K. Smith of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida, his son Lawrence Kolb, Jr. (Faith) of Hahira, seven grandchildren, Ashey Smith Sanditen (Britt), Michael Smith (Karen), Kristen Smith, Larianne Kolb Walters (Thomas), Marlie Kolb, Gracie Kolb, Natalie Kolb, one great grandson Finley Walters, close cousins Karen Merrell, (Dale), their sons Ryan and Brennan Merrell and countless nieces and nephews.

Lawrence chose to be cremated without a service. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and plan to spread his ashes at various places he enjoyed visiting at his request.

