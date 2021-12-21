Share with friends











Judy Cousart Ellis, 79, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born in Pasay City, Philippine Islands, on July 21, 1942, to the late Walter Maurice and Margaret Autotte Cousart. Mrs. Ellis was a retired registered nurse with South Georgia Medical Center and had served as past president for the American Heart Association and Mending Hearts. She was also a member of Sigma Theta Tau.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael Allen and Paula White of Vista, California, Daniel Adam White of Atlanta, Georgia, and Paul Andrew and Tammy White of Macon, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashley White, Whitley Gardner, Kiley White and Sophie White; her great-granddaughter, Ava Jo Gardner; her two sisters, Yvonne Bertram and Margaret Cousart. She was preceded by her husband, James Ellis; three brothers, Walter Cousart, Alexander Cousart, and Vern Cousart, and a sister, Marianne Cousart



Services for Judy Cousart Ellis will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Following the burial, family and friends are welcome to gather at Park Place. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 4-6 p.m. the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane