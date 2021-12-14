Share with friends











Jimmy G. English, 87, of Valdosta, Georgia passed away of an extended illness in Atlanta, GA with his family by his side, on December 10, 2021.

Jimmy was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 7, 1934. His family eventually moved to GA where he attended and graduated from Vidalia High School. Jimmy was a very compassionate man and had a great love for people and his country. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force and served overseas during the Korean and Vietnam War. After he retired from the Air Force, he settled down in Valdosta, GA and began raising a family. He worked in Civil Service at Moody Air Force Base until retirement. During this time, he fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a pilot by receiving his pilot’s license and purchasing a small airplane. After his retirement from Moody AFB, he worked for South Georgia Medical Center for many years.



A well-loved man, Jimmy was kind, gentle, and giving. He treated everyone with respect, trust and honesty and upheld those morals in his own life. He loved his family and was always there to help in time of need. Jimmy was a “man of faith” and loved going on mission trips with his church. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Valdosta. One of his favorite sayings was, “God is Good all the time and all the time, God is Good”. His family often referred to him as the “iron man” because of his enduring strength and passion for life.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother & father, Joseph & Evelyn English, sister Ruth English, brothers Eugene & Joe English, son Craig English and daughter Marcia English. He is survived by his sister Janice English (Brunswick), brother Robert (Lois) English (Brunswick), children; Alisa English Serrano (Atlanta), Tracey Evans (Atlanta), Kelly English (Atlanta), Chris (Sara) English (Ann Arbor, MI), Corey (Kim) English (Atlanta) and Colby (Stephanie) English (Atlanta), fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled at Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta, GA on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 AM. Graveside services and interment will follow at 4:00 PM at Pinecrest Cemetery in Vidalia GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.

