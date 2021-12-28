Share with friends











David Earl Bentley, 69, of Valdosta passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1952. David, the son of Henry and Nelle Bentley, was a long-time resident of Valdosta. In the early 70’s David began working alongside Fred Schroer Sr. where he learned about commercial farming and growing pecan trees. His fondness for gardening and planting produce started at a young age from his parents. He was a natural at it from the beginning. David later owned and operated Georgia Pecan Nursery with his son Jesse Bentley. He enjoyed visiting and sharing produce with family and friends. He loved his family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them at the Farmhouse. His love for the beach was shared with his wife Becky. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Elks Club. He was senior class president of Valdosta High School graduating class of 1971.



David is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bentley of Valdosta; children, Missy Stubbs (Cal) of Valdosta, Shannon Murph (John) of Mobile, AL, Emily Kent (Jason) of Warner Robins, David Bentley, Jr. (Shelley) of Kingston, TN, Zack Bentley (Rebekah) and Jesse Bentley (Kelsey) all of Savannah, Kathryn Taylor, Catherine Wills (Chris) and James Carl Minter all of Valdosta, as well twenty-one grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eddie Bentley and Gary Bentley. The family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers who lovingly cared for David during his illness.

Funeral services for Mr. Bentley will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Mac Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at PO BOX 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Bentley.