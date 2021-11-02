Share with friends











Mary Lou Tomlinson Connell, 82, of Valdosta, Georgia died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Presbyterian Home in Quitman. Born on December 12, 1938, in West Palm Beach, Florida she was the daughter of the late James Isaac and Janie Wisenbaker Tomlinson. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and a very special grandmother, Mrs. Connell enjoyed homemaking. The Connell’s made their home at Long Pond in Lowndes County for 50 years. For 45 years she was a member of Lake Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served as the church secretary. She also lived in Hiawassee for several years where Mrs. Connell was active in the choir and taught Sunday School at Woods Grove Baptist Church. While in Valdosta, she attended Northside Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir there also.



Survivors are her two sons and daughters in law, Bennie Wayne, Jr. and Tammy Connell of Jennings, Florida, Timothy Wayne and Debbie Connell of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Callie Connell (Chris) McRae of Valdosta, Lauren Ruth Snellgrove of Oklahoma, Christopher Connell Snellgrove of Quitman, Kendall Anne Snellgrove of Valdosta, Zoey Alina Connell, Jordan Elizabeth Mount, Wallace Jackson Mount all of Cumming; great grandchildren, Madisyn Bailey McRae, Weston Lee McRae, Braxton Connell McRae of Valdosta; sisters, Priscilla Holland of Tuscumbia, Alabama, Voncile (George) Haire, Marcia Bailey of Valdosta, brothers, George (Wanda Rodriguez) Tomlinson of Peachtree City, Joey (Carol) Tomlinson of Lakeland. Other survivors include a son-in-law, Roger Snellgrove of Valdosta, numerous nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, Katie N. (Gerald) Weeks of Valdosta, brother-in-law, Edward Lamar, Jr. and Sandra Connell, and her furry companion Nikki. Mrs. Connell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bennie Wayne Connell, Sr, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Connell Snellgrove.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Bethany Hospice in Thomasville and the staff of the Presbyterian Home in Quitman for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Connell.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Dr. Gary Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at Carter Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com.