Martha B. “Bee” Fraser Reid was born on August 18, 1939, in Arabi, Georgia. The Lord called her home on October 29, 2021. As a teenager she attended Arabi High School and delivered the local newspaper on her bicycle. While playing basketball for Arabi High she caught the eye of Don Reid who became the love of her life. They married August 24, 1957 and had three children together. For the next 60 years, they enjoyed playing and working together. Bee loved card games and bowling. She enjoyed boating and fishing, primitive camping and hunting which were unusual activities for women of her time. She loved a good gospel sing and traveling to different places with Don whom she affectionately called “Papa San”. As a widow, Bee enjoyed sitting on her back porch watching the wildlife on her property, which included deer, turkey, fox, gopher turtles and birds and whatever else happened to wander through.

Survivors are her two daughters and a son-in-law, Terrie and Martin Hendrix of Columbus, Donna Croy of Valdosta, a her son and daughter -in-law, Philip and Gina Reid of Valdosta; her seven grandchildren, Curtis Hendrix, of Panama City, Florida, Ashley and Jason Spooner of Palm City, Florida, Justin Hendrix of Columbus, John Croy of Valdosta, Sarah and James “Jamie” Phelps of Valdosta, Tiffany and Brandon Tabor of Valdosta, Whitney and Edward “Eddie” Bhawanie of Valdosta; and twelve great grandchildren; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Ben and Ellen Fraser of Tifton, Jackie Fraser of Peachtree City. Bee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Reid, her parents, Walter B. and Martha Frances Jackson Fraser, her brother, Clovis Fraser and a sister, Dora Wade, one son-in-law, Dean Croy and one grandson, Able S. Phelps.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Reverend Wayne Robertson will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed on the obituary page www.mclanecares.com