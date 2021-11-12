Share with friends











Henry Craig Boyd, 74, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Savannah, GA on July 19, 1947 to the late Henry Clayton Boyd and Cara Hammock Boyd. He was an U.S. Air Force veteran where he worked in mechanics and hydraulics. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. He loved the outdoors and his work with the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen. He was a very generous person and always helpful. Henry was married for 50 years to Brenda Faye Stafford Boyd. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Park for 41 years.



Henry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Faye Stafford Boyd, of Valdosta; two daughters, Candice (Gary) Crosby, of Echols County, GA, and Alice (Chris) Carter, of Buckhead, GA; his grandchildren, Allen Lehman, of Echols County, GA, Caitlyn Carter, Kenslee Carter, Nicholas Carter, and Alexander Carter, all of Buckhead, GA; a nephew Russell (Nadine) Graham, of Baytown/Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Linda Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Lake Park with Rev. Robert Dawson officiating. Burial will be at 3pm at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens, in Alma, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home