Deborah J. Poe, 67, of Valdosta, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was born on December 20, 1953, to the late Charles Cooper and Betty Cooper. Debbie was a retired educator after 23 years of teaching.



She was a 1971 graduate of Lowndes High School where she played basketball. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Valdosta Sate University, and then her master’s degree. Debbie loved her soul mate Ray, her two sons and especially her grandsons. She always had a beautiful smile on her face when she spoke of her family.

Debbie loved to travel and visit new places. She was an avid Elvis fan. Ray took Debbie to Graceland on their honeymoon, which was her all time favorite trip. She had a talent for writing and poetry and could always bring a smile and a laugh.

Survivors include her loving husband of 22 years, Ray Poe; two sons and a daughter in law, Chris and Amy Yarbrough of Valdosta, Jason Yarbrough of Valdosta; two special grandsons who she dearly loved, Jacob Yarbrough and Ryan Yarbrough of Valdosta; her beloved pets, Snorky and Big Mack. Debbie is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Bonner, Lisa and Shiloh Back all of Valdosta, Chuck and Jennifer Cooper of Leesburg, Georgia; nephews and nieces, Blake and Keri Bonner, Ben Bonner, Coleman Miley, Matthew Cooper, and Rebekah Cooper; great niece and nephew, Emmerson Bonner, and Mack Miley; sisters in law and brothers in law, Carolyn and Donald Jones of Jefferson, Georgia, Marvin and Denise Poe of Monroe, Georgia, Kenny and Andrea Poe of Jefferson,Georgia. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers in law, Bob Lee and James Bonner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Jacque Asbel officiating. Burial will be at Providence Community Church Cemetery in Brooks County. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made in the name of Deborah J. Poe to the Pregnancy Support Center of Valdosta. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.