Share with friends











Christopher Eric Locher, 38, of Hahira passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 after sustaining injuries in an accident. He was born in Hahira on December 20, 1982. Eric enjoyed fishing, hunting, loved motorcycles, racing and spending time with his son.

He is survived by his son, Bennett Locher of Hahira, parents, Kenny and Lynn Locher of Hahira, girlfriend, Victoria Strickland and her children, Lyla, Anzley and A. J. of Valdosta, Aunt, Vickie Hellemn of Hudson, FL, step grandmother, Melba Webb Locher of Hahira, Uncles, Jason Webb (Cindy) and Joey Webb (Jennifer), cousins, Marshall Locher and J. T. Vickery. Eric is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel E. Locher, grandmother, Latrelle Locher, grandparents, Donald A. and Louise Sorrell Lawson and uncle, Mark Locher.

The family will recieve friends Monday, November 1, 2021 from two p. m. until three thirty p. m. at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira followed by a graveside service at four p. m. at Friendship Cemetery. Please express condolences to the family at www.mclanecares.com.

Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira is serving the Locher family.