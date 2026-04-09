//Georgia Workers Feel AI Pressure at Work

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS… A new survey shows Georgia workers are changing habits and working harder as AI anxiety grows.

Release:

The rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace has brought with it a new kind of office anxiety. With automation increasingly capable of handling routine tasks, many white-collar employees worry that parts of their roles could eventually be replaced by software. The result? A growing number of workers appear to be quietly trying to prove their value.

A new survey of 3,014 employees by resume.io suggests the pressure is already changing behavior inside offices across The Peach State. The study found that 81% of workers admit they are actively making an effort to demonstrate their value at work, either to compete with AI tools or simply to stand out should layoffs ever occur.

Some of these efforts are subtle, while others involve giving up time that once belonged firmly to the margins of the workday.

The most common ways employees say they are trying to prove their worth include:

Learning new skills or training outside work hours (14%)

Working longer hours than usual (13%)

Taking on responsibilities outside their job description (12%)

Volunteering for additional projects (11%)

Skipping or shortening lunch breaks (10%)

Responding to emails or messages faster than before (8%)

Trying to visibly show productivity to managers (7%)

Avoiding vacation time (4%)

Even small changes add up. Among Georgia employees who say they are working longer hours, respondents reported adding an extra 2 hours 44 minutes per week on average. Over the course of a year, that equates to roughly 142 additional working hours – the equivalent of over four extra work weeks.

Infographic showing study results

AI anxiety is already changing work habits

The survey suggests that concerns about automation are already reshaping day-to-day routines for many employees.

Lunch breaks – once a dependable pause in the middle of the day – also appear to be shrinking under the weight of this pressure. More than half of Georgia employees (55%) said their lunch breaks have shortened over the past year due to work pressure or concerns about staying productive.

For many workers, the pressure is not simply about doing more work, but about making sure that work is visible. When asked whether they feel the need to “look busy” in order to prove their value in an AI-driven workplace, 67% admitted they do. This aligns with the growing trend of so-called “productivity theater,” where employees focus on appearing busy and responsive rather than necessarily making meaningful progress on high-value tasks.

While AI tools promise efficiency gains for companies, employees are feeling the psychological side of that shift. When asked how much pressure they feel to prove their productivity because of AI tools, 26% said they feel a lot of pressure.

Additionally, more than two-thirds believe AI is already influencing how performance is judged. When asked whether artificial intelligence has changed the way managers evaluate productivity, more than half of respondents (52%) said expectations have increased, suggesting workers feel they are now held to a higher standard.

Another 16% believe AI has shifted expectations toward greater speed and efficiency, with employees expected to complete tasks more quickly thanks to new tools.

The biggest AI fear: Losing the job entirely

When Georgia workers were asked about their biggest concern around AI, the most common fear was simple – losing their job altogether.

Which of the following worries you most about AI in the workplace?

AI replacing my entire job (34%)

AI replacing part of my job (30%)

Being expected to produce more work because of AI tools (22%)

Falling behind colleagues who use AI more effectively (14%)

“AI isn’t just changing how work gets done; it’s changing how people feel about their job security,” says Amanda Augustine, resident career expert at resume.io and a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC). “We’re seeing more employees put in extra time, take on additional responsibilities, or try to be more responsive simply because they want to make sure their value is clear. The irony is that the more productive AI tools become, the more pressure some workers feel to show that the person behind the work is still essential.”