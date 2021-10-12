Share with friends











William Arthur Lewis, 78, of Hahira, GA passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Cairo, GA to the late Troy Lewis and May Nell Fender Lewis. He was in the Air Force for 20 years before retiring, loved to joke and make people laugh. He enjoyed getting a haircut and fellowship with friends at the barber shop.



He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Frank) McMillan, of Quitman, GA, Eugene (Thelma) Lewis, of Meigs, GA, Katrina (Tommy) Hatcher, of Metcalf, GA, and Angela Lewis, of Hahira, GA; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Howell (Lynn) Lewis, of Ochlocknee, GA; and special cousin, Connie Godwin, of Thomasville, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home