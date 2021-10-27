Share with friends











Ralph Ellis Hendrix, 92, departed this life in his home in Valdosta surrounded by family on October 25, 2021. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, Mr. Hendrix was born January 2, 1929, to the late Willie and Ruby Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a master electrician and owned and operated his own electric company for many years before working as the Electrical Inspector for the City of Valdosta until his retirement. Ralph loved gardening and tending his fruit trees, fishing, and woodworking. He was a self-taught artist, and his favorite medium was oil paint. He proudly served in the Army and National Guard. He was active in the Elks Lodge at the local and state level and served as Exalted Ruler in 1992. Ralph served as a deacon at Azalea City Baptist Church for many years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Valdosta at the time of his death.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sara Hendrix; his four children; Kathy and James Turner of Valdosta, Karol Parrish of Brandon, FL, Ralph Kevin (Bud) and Cindy Hendrix of Quebec, TN, Becky Player of Valdosta; grandchildren: Laura Washnock (John), Ellisa Mills (Ben), Bo Hendrix (Yvonne), Aaron Parrish (Chrissy), Amber Shahan (Daniel), Elizabeth Parsons (Brian), Austin Davis (Brittany), and Sara Kathryn Hendrix; great grandchildren, Aubrey Washnock, Aidan Washnock, Jack Washnock, Natalie Mills, Juliet Mills, Charlie Hendrix, Weston Hendrix, Cooper Hendrix, James Parrish, Bennett Parrish, Andrew Parsons, and Luke Parsons; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Bolen, Helen Conaway, and Betty Jean O’Keefe, and his brothers L.A. Hendrix and Burl Hendrix.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, October 29, 2021, at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with his grandson, Rev. Bo Hendrix and Dr. Anthony McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1306, Valdosta, GA 31603 or Elks Aidmore, 2394 Morrison Rd, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.