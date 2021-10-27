Share with friends











Mary Elizabeth Rowland, 69, of Nashville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1953 to the late James Alfred Reynolds and Eva Luetta Drennon Reynolds. She was married for 50 years to her beloved husband Jack. She loved her mini pincher, Buddy and in her free time she enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren, and sewing.



She is survived by her son, James Rowland, of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Billie (Larry) Strickland, of Nashville, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Rowland, of Huntsville, AL, Christopher Strickland, of Nasvhille, GA, Emily Strickland, of Nashville, GA, and Rachael Rowland, of Huntsville, AL; brothers, Tony Reynolds, of Valdosta, GA, and Jimmy Reynolds, of Ray City, GA; sisters, Carolyn Milstead, of Valdosta, GA, and Sandra Boyd, of Hartky, TX; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Reynolds; and sister, Patricia Warren.

There will be no formal services at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.