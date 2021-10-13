Share with friends











Helen Roberts Sullins, 94, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Meigs, GA on December 14, 1926 to the late James Frank Bright Roberts, Jr. and Nancy Lee Tomlinson Roberts. She had worked as the office manager for Dr. Alberto Fernandez. Helen loved her family, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her church family. She was a member of Living Church of God.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Christy Sullins, and Donna J. Stitt, both of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Jean Blair, Amanda Baker, and Sandra Baker; her great grandchildren, Shelbey Baker, Cayden Cheney, Breanna Baker, and Lydia Baker; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; her sister-in-law, Betty Ann Beverly, of Groveland, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Christopher E. Sullins, Jr., her siblings, Lucille O’Kelley, J.T. Roberts, Iris Tillman, Harry Roberts, Vivian Parker, Lillian “Bits” Beard, her sisters-in-law, Miriam Johnson, Winnelle Drew, Carolyn McLeod, Bobbie Jean Williams, and Retha Mae Harris.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, GA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Living Church of God at www.LCG.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home