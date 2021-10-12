Share with friends











Helen Bruce Lyons was born April 10, 1939, and passed peacefully into her eternal home on October 10, 2021, surrounded by her family at Langdale Hospice House. Helen fought a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease and congestive heart failure. Helen was born to Annie George and James Austin Bruce in Chula, Georgia. She married Charles Morgan Lyons on August 27, 1954. They were very happily married for 67 years. Helen and her family moved from Tifton to Valdosta with Georgia Power in 1968 and have been here ever since. Helen fostered her love for gardening with her brother Max and began her gardening career at The Clay Pot in the early 1970’s. This led to her opening and operating her own florist and plant shop, Growing Pleasures from 1972 to 1992. Helen was widely recognized in the community for her creativity and knowledge with arranging flowers and plants. She joined Town and Country Garden Club in 1986, where she served as President for 23 years. She was a Trustee for The Crescent Garden Center for the rest of her life. Some of her honors included: Honorary Life Member, National Life Members of NGC, Inc., and State Life Member of the Garden Club of Georgia. She and Charlie also were very involved members of the Valdosta Yacht Club since the late 1970’s. She loved spending time at their lake house with friends and family. Helen will be remembered for her love of laughter and friends. Everyone in town knew how much she loved baking and making candy and giving pound cakes to friends. In Tifton she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Tifton. She joined First Baptist Church Valdosta as soon as they moved to Valdosta, and she continued her devotion to the Lord as a part of this church until she died.



Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Morgan Lyons, their adored children, Karen Lyons (Gary) Pierce, Kathy Lyons Smith, Karmen Lyons (Russell) Browning; their treasured grandchildren: Tom Bush Smith (IV) (Sarah), Lauren Ashley Pierce (Taran Alderman), Chance Morgan Smith (Thomas Hart), Johnathan Mawdsley Pierce (Katie), Sara Helen Browning Cooper (Chase), Gracie Browning Rybicky (Dillon); nine very special great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Mary Kate Bruce; a brother-in-law Leajar Brooks; her treasured companion, Beau, her dog; numerous nephews and nieces; two very special friends who were like sisters, Maryann Martin and Elaine Satterwhite. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her precious mother-in-law Ruby Lyons, her father-in-law Byron Lyons, her three brothers Max (Linda), Ray, Norman (Joyce), her three sisters-in-law, Grace (Gene), Clair, and Geneva (Bill).

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Owens and Pastor Dennis Massie officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Due to her love for gardening, flowers and plants are welcome. If you prefer, donations could be made to the Crescent Garden Center, P.O. Box 2423, Valdosta, 31604 or www.thecrescentatvaldosta.com. Helen did not ever have COVID, but for the safety of the guests and family, the family requests all visitors to follow strict COVID protocol, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home