Share with friends











Mary Ann DeCarlo, 88, of Valdosta died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her home. She was born in Valdosta on October 26, 1932 to the late Tarple Wray Webb and Wyolene Cherry Webb and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. DeCarlo was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Donald J. and Terri DeCarlo of Quitman, Alan W. and Cindy DeCarlo of Valdosta; Nancy and Fred Vollbeer of Dahlonega, GA, Janet K. and Ray McCord of Valdosta, Linda F. DeCarlo of Valdosta, James T. and Joy DeCarlo of Rockford, ILL; her grandchildren, Christopher Baltrus, Jessica DeCarlo Jones and Lee Jones, Jordan DeCarlo DeVane and Justin DeVane, KK DeCarlo, Brynna Pyles, Briana Vollbeer, Jasper DeCarlo, Jameson DeCarlo, Jalon DeCarlo, Jabez DeCarlo, Joey DeCarlo; a granddaughter in law, Jessica Spooner Baltrus; her great grandchildren, Sarah Grace Baltrus, Maelee K. Baltrus, Taylor Wray Jones, Mackenzie DeVane, Marshal DeVane, Emelia Kerr; her sister and brother in law, Bobbie and Bobby Bennett of Daytona Beach, Fl; sisters in law and brothers in law, Millie Klein, Robert DeCarlo, George and Sandy DeCarlo, Joseph DeCarlo, Ralph and Mary Pisano, John and Rae DeCarlo; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick J. DeCarlo, her sister, Dorothy Kelly and a brother-in-law, Richard DeCarlo.



Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, October 1, 2021 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Anthony McPhail officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10am-11am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 220 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601 or to Bethany Hospice, 2700 N. Oak St., Bldg. B, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.