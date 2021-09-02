Share with friends











Margaret Gornto Vann, 92, of Jacksonville, Florida died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home. She was born in Hahira on October 23, 1928 to the late William Calvin and Elizabeth Hodges Gornto and had lived in Hahira before moving to Jacksonville many years ago. Mrs. Vann was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Jacksonville and retired from Barnett Bank.



Survivors include her son and daughter in law, David Eugene Vann and Patricia Laurin Vann; her grandsons, Jeremy David Vann and Brandon William Vann all of Jacksonville; her sister, Ruth Gornto Terry of Hahira; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lamar Vann, her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Cecil Keith, brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Betty Gornto and a brother-in-law, Phil Terry.

Graveside services will be held at 2pm, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Friendship Cemetery in Hahira. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Jacksonvile,4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.